KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Rural Metro firefighter who was hospitalized after fire tore through a Knoxville home on Saturday night is in stable condition, officials said.

Around 8:50 pm Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire at 817 Virtue Road.

According to a Rural Metro spokesperson, crews who arrived first on the scene were greeted with heavy smoke in the basement that extended to the home's attic.

Crews made an aggressive attack, but were pushed back heat and flames. Rural Metro said the firefighters then transitioned to a defensive attack, but all crews were eventually ordered out of the structure.

One firefighter was injured in the blaze, and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Crews will remain on the scene, and Virtue Road will remain closed.

RELATED: Rural Metro responds to Knoxville house fire

RELATED: No injuries after large fire breaks out at Riverpark Apartments in Sevierville, authorities say