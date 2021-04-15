Rural Metro firefighter injured while responding to house fire off Asheville Highway

According to Rural Metro, one of its firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries while responding and has been taken to UT Medical Center for treatment.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Rural Metro Fire crews and deputies responded to a house fire at the 7300 block of Asheville Highway.

According to Rural Metro, one of its firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries while responding and has been taken to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Rural Metro said wind was complicating the response.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said all lanes of Asheville Highway have been shut down so fire crews could respond and lay water lines across the highway.