Four people were hurt, two with serious injuries, following a crash in North Knox County Wednesday evening.

According to Knox County Rural Metro Fire, two of the occupants suffered serious injuries and appeared to be in critical condition. The other two appeared to have lesser injuries. All four were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center ER.

The crash happened on Salem Church Road near Marvel Lane around 6 p.m.

Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro said the two that were seriously injured were ejected from the vehicle in the crash, saying it appeared the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

Bagwell said all of the patients appeared to be teens. The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

