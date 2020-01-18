Rural Metro Fire said no injuries were reported after a heat lamp inside a dog house may have sparked a fire that damaged a home in North Knox County.

Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro said they responded to a fire off Inverrary Circle. When they arrived, they said the fire had climbed into the attic area of the home.

Bagwell said they were able to control the fire, and the home sustained heavy heat and smoke damage. Rural Metro said two cats were unaccounted for.

According to Rural Metro, a person at the home said a neighbor had noticed the fire and alerted them. They said they believe the cause was a heat lamp they have placed in a dog house outside, but investigators are still working to determine the official cause.