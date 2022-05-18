Helipad opens in Corryton for air ambulance services through Rural Metro

Officials said Knox County helped fund the new helipad, and helped Rural Metro Fire obtain all FAA licenses and get FAA certified for an air ambulance service.

CORRYTON, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire announced Wednesday that they could soon get to people in far-flung places quicker, helping them in a variety of emergency situations.

They said they built a new helipad at a station in Corryton, and said Knox County officials helped fund its construction. The county also helped Rural Metro Fire get all licenses they would need from the Federal Aviation Administration, and became FAA Certified.

By having a helipad in Corryton, Rural Metro Fire said they could more quickly transport critically ill or injured people to hospitals in Knoxville. At those hospitals, people in dire situations can get specialized medical help quicker.

The helipad is located next to Rural Metro Fire's station, separate from nearby buildings and surrounded by a field.

They held a ribbon-cutting event for the new helipad on Wednesday. Rural Metro Fire is also part of Global Medical Response, which owns AMR — the company provides emergency ambulance services for all of Knox County.