x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Rural Metro: Home destroyed after fire in Northeast Knox Co., no injuries reported

Rural Metro said that when crews arrived, they found the home "fully involved with fire and collapsing."
Credit: Rural Metro

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said crews responded to a large fire at a Northeast Knox County home Tuesday night at around 7 p.m.

They said that the fire was on the 3000 block of Howell Toad, and crews found the single-story home "fully involved with fire and collapsing." They said they worked to establish a perimeter and protect nearby structures while putting it out.

They also said the occupants of the home were able to escape without injury. They said the occupants are being helped by the American Red Cross.

Rural Metro said the Knox County Sheriff's Fire Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of the fire. They also said the Blaine Volunteer Fire Department helped them put out the flames, while water sources were limited.

At approximately 7:00pm tonight, Rural Metro Fire responded to a single family residential structure fire in the 3000...

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Tennessee representatives speak on failed Speaker of the House vote

Before You Leave, Check This Out