Rural Metro: Home destroyed after fire in Northeast Knox Co., no injuries reported

Rural Metro said that when crews arrived, they found the home "fully involved with fire and collapsing."

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said crews responded to a large fire at a Northeast Knox County home Tuesday night at around 7 p.m.

They said that the fire was on the 3000 block of Howell Toad, and crews found the single-story home "fully involved with fire and collapsing." They said they worked to establish a perimeter and protect nearby structures while putting it out.

They also said the occupants of the home were able to escape without injury. They said the occupants are being helped by the American Red Cross.

Rural Metro said the Knox County Sheriff's Fire Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of the fire. They also said the Blaine Volunteer Fire Department helped them put out the flames, while water sources were limited.