Rural Metro: Two dogs dead after house fire in Powell, no other injuries reported

Rural Metro said the fire was reported at around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

POWELL, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said crews responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon on Meadowlark Dr. in Powell.

They said when crews arrived, they said they saw fire coming from the rear of the home. One person was safe outside, but they said two dogs died in the fire. They said the person was asleep and woke up to the smell of smoke and a popping noise.

They said crews extinguished the fire quickly, but the home was severely damaged.

They said the Red Cross is helping the person and the cause of the fire was under investigation.