Fire crews fight flames at Fox Landing Lane this morning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire at 761 Fox Landing Lane in West Knox County around 2:20 a.m.

Crews arrived to find flames visible throughout the house and on the roof, according to Rural Metro.

The homeowner had already evacuated the home when crews arrived, Rural Metro said.