Rural Metro: One person suffers smoke inhalation after home fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire and the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived to 1621 Drinnen Road around 9:00 a.m. and noticed smoke coming from the front door and an active fire in the back room, according to Rural Metro.

The occupants were safe outside but one person was suffering from smoke inhalation and was treated on the scene, according to Rural Metro.