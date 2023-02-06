Rural Metro releases app to help customers contact fire department, commend firefighters and more

The "Rural Metro Fire — Knox Co. TN" app is available on both iPhone and Android.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro released an app to better connect with customers and help make sure they had information about their fire department.

The app is called "Rural Metro Fire — Knox Co. TN" and is available on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. Customers can download it to find news about the fire department, learn about smoke detectors, find tips to prevent fires and peruse monthly information about calls crews respond to.

"Monthly stats, news about the fire department, information about smoke detectors, fire prevention tips — all that information is on the app," said Jeff Bagwell, a spokesperson for Rural Metro Fire.