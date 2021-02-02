Rural Metro: Large metal barn catches fire in Halls

No injuries were reported but the barn is a total loss, according to Rural Metro Fire.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire responded to a large structure fire around 10:30 a.m. in Halls on Sunday.

Crews arrived at 8851 Highland View Road and discovered a large metal barn fully engulfed in flames. The barn did have electricity and was filled with equipment, according to Rural Metro.

Water supply was an issue for crews as the nearest hydrant was some 3000 feet away. Crews had to use a second pumper to boost the water pressure, Rural Metro said.