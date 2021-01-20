Rural Metro: No injuries after fire at Powell condo

Fire crews responded to the fire shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday and said the fire was quickly contained to the living room on the first floor.

POWELL, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said there were no injuries reported after a fire that started at a condo in Powell, Tenn. approximately around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews said they responded to the fire at 2311 Denham Way and discovered a heavy fire coming from the window of the front of the first story.

Rural Metro said crews quickly determined everyone had self-evacuated and the homeowner had evacuated all of her animals.

The fire was quickly contained to the living room downstairs and there was only smoke damage through the rest of the home, according to Rural Metro.

The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated.