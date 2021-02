Two people, who lived in the house, self-evacuated before crews arrived, according to Rural Metro. They believe the fire started from the pipe from the wood stove.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said crews responded to a house fire at 3:44 a.m. Wednesday on Lucky Lane in Northeast Lane in East Knox County.

When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and fire in half of the house, Rural Metro said.

Two people, who lived in the house, self-evacuated before crews arrived, according to Rural Metro.

They believe the fire started from the flue pipe from the wood stove.