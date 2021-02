Crews were able to extinguish the fire, without any further damage to the home.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said there were no injuries after a pickup truck fire near a house in North Knox Co. Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the fire at 7711 Gracemont Blvd at 3:50 a.m.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found the pick-up truck on fire, close to a home.

