Rural Metro: No severe injuries reported after fire in West Knox Co. home

Crews were "severely hampered" by poor road conditions and struggled to find a water source in freezing temperatures, a spokesperson said.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — Crews with Rural Metro Fire said they responded to a fire at a home in West Knox County Monday night.

They said it was reported on the 7300 block of Dogwood Drive, and the home was engulfed by flames when crews arrived. They said occupants were found outside the building and were taken to a hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

They also said crews were "severely hampered" by road conditions. Unexpected snowfall caused hazardous road conditions for many drivers across East Tennessee on Monday.

They also said that finding a water source in freezing temperatures and snowy conditions was also a problem.

"Our crews performed as well as they could, faced with all the weather issues of the evening. Please stay off the roads until the temperatures warm up," said Jeffrey Bagwell, a spokesperson with Rural Metro. "Freezing conditions will be an issue going forward for the roads in the area as well as for our firefighters."