Rural Metro: One dead after apartment fire

At approximately 9:28 p.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a structure fire at Autumn Landing Apartments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to Rural Metro Fire, one person is dead after a fire at Autumn Landing Apartments located on Pleasant Ridge Road.

Rural Metro responded to the fire around 9:28 p.m. on June 29, and initial reports indicated that one woman was trapped inside a unit.

Firefighters battled the flames to find the victim and bring her out, according to Rural Metro.

Rural Metro says, advanced life support care was rendered at the scene and en-route to the hospital, however, the woman died at the hospital.

The fire was contained to the unit of origin and flames did not extend any other units. Three adjacent units did suffer some smoke damage, Rural Metro said.

According to Rural Metro, no other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation by KCSO Fire Investigation Unit.