The multivehicle collision happened on I-75 between Emory Road and Raccoon Valley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue and AMR responded to a multivehicle accident just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Rural Metro.

The collision occurred on I-75 near Emory Road and Raccoon Valley. When crews arrived they discovered one person dead and several others injured, Rural Metro said.

Those injured were transported to UT Medical Center with varying degrees of severity, according to Rural Metro.