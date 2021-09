The accident occurred around 7 a.m. Sunday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash on Tazewell Pike near Tindell Road, according to Rural Metro.

The car travelled off the roadway and crashed, Rural Metro said.

Rescue and fire crews freed the trapped occupant with ladders, according to Rural Metro.

