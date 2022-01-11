Rural Metro responds to electrical fire at Cotton Eyed Joe's bar, no injuries reported

Rural Metro Fire responded to a fire at around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, after officials said they found a fire along the ceiling level of the business.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A well-known bar and restaurant in Knoxville caught fire Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from Rural Metro Fire.

They said crews responded to calls about a fire at the Cotton Eyed Joe's entertainment venue around 4:50 p.m. and no injuries were reported. When crews arrived, they said they found the fire had occurred along the ceiling level of the building. It had been controlled by two fire sprinklers, according to a release.

They said the cause of the fire appeared to be accidental and was ignited by the building's electrical system. The property had some water damage, but the amount of damage was limited due to the sprinklers which stopped the fire from spreading, according to officials.

Crews helped remove smoke from the buildings and completely extinguish the fire. They said the business is expected to reopen in a few days.