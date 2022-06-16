Rural Metro responds to fire at East Knox County Keurig/Dr. Pepper building, no injuries reported

Crews said there was a small fire in coffee processing area of the building. No injuries were reported.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews with Rural Metro Fire responded to calls about a fire at the Keurig/Dr. Pepper warehouse and manufacturing building in East Knox County at around 2:14 p.m. on Thursday. The building was previously known as the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters building.

Rural Metro said there was a fire in the coffee processing area of the building. They said power was lost to the coffee grinder, but the burners were still heating some of the beans until the container blew apart and caught fire throughout the ventilation system.

First, crews extinguished the fire in the roof system and then extinguished the fire in the processing area on the main floor.