Rural Metro responds to fire in Halls Middle School classroom building

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to officials.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported structure fire at Halls Middle School just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a HVAC wall unit of a module classroom outside of the main building that had spread into the attic space, according to officials.

Rural Metro said the fire was quickly extinguished but the inside of the classroom building suffered smoke damage. There was no other damage to any other building from the fire.