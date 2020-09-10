Rural Metro responds to house fire in North Knox County Thursday night

Crews responded to a house fire on East Emory Road at Stormer Road Thursday night, at around 10:31 p.m.

Rural Metro Fire said they responded to a house fire at 6110 East Emory Road in North Knox County Thursday night and that crews saw heavy fire coming from the front bedroom window when they arrived.

They said they started spraying it down and kept the fire from extending into the rest of the building. They also said that the house did not appear to be occupied, and looked like it was only used for storage.

Officials said that crews stayed at the scene until around midnight, causing East Emory Road to close east of Stormer Road.

No injuries were reported and officials said they are still investigating the cause of the fire. They also urged homeowners to ensure proper operation and make sure to have an escape plan in case of a fire, as "fire season" starts.