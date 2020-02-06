Rural Metro responds to house fire in West Knox County

Officials said the exact cause has yet to be determined, but the occupants were cooking with a grill on the back deck.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Around 6:50 p.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire on Cedar Springs Lane in West Knox County.

Upon the arrival, crews said they found both occupants outside the house and a fire on the back deck extending up the back of the house into the attic.

A quick attack saved the majority of the home, according to Rural Metro. The house was ventilated and it was determined that the fire had not extended into the house although some ceiling material had to be pulled to access the attic.

There were no injuries reported although AMR was on the scene should anyone develop an illness as a result of the fire, according to Rural Metro.