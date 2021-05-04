Rural Metro responds to leaking underground propane tank

Responders said they think a construction crew hit the underground tank and evacuated the area while they checked to make sure levels were safe.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Rural Metro Fire HazMat team responded to an underground leaking propane tank at 1600 Harris Road in East Knox County.

Officials said around 20 people were evacuated from nearby homes and businesses.

When crews arrived, they found that an excavator had struck an underground propane storage tank causing leftover propane to leak into the atmosphere, according to Rural Metro.

Crews used their meters to examine the explosive levels in the air and determined that they were well below safe levels.

Harris Road was opened back up to traffic and residents and employees were allowed to return to their normal activities.

There was grade work in progress on the site, and the tank is believed to be leftover from previous owners. No injuries were reported.