Rural Metro: One person taken to trauma center with life-threatening injuries after Rutledge Pike crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews with Rural Metro Fire said they responded to a crash on Rutledge Pike at around 8 p.m. Thursday evening. They said both drivers were taken to the trauma center and one of the drivers had life-threatening injuries.

One of the drivers was trapped in their vehicle for around 40 minutes while crews worked to rescue them, according to a post on social media from Rural Metro.

They urged drivers to slow down and wear their seatbelts on the road to avoid severe crashes. They also said drivers should avoid distractions and focus on driving while on the road.

Additional information about the crash, including the identity of the drivers, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.