Rural Metro responds to serious car crash in East Knox County, one person seriously injured

Rural Metro Fire said one person was seriously injured in the crash and another person had non-life-threatening injuries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews with Rural Metro Fire said they reported to calls about a car crash on Washington Pike in East Knox County. They said when crews arrived, a car was on its side with the driver "partially ejected." They said the driver had what looked like serious injuries.

The passenger was in a seatbelt, they said. The driver was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Lifestar, and the passenger was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash was not injured. They said the Tennessee Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

Additional information about the crash, including the circumstances surrounding it and the identities of anyone in it, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.