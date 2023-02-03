x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Rural Metro: Two dead after car crash on Clinton Highway

Rural Metro said crews responded to a crash involving four vehicles on Clinton Highway at Rhealand Lane.
Credit: Rural Metro Fire

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people died after a multi-vehicle car crash on Clinton Highway Friday evening.

According to Rural Metro Fire, crews responded to a crash on Clinton Highway at Rhealand lane. Crews found four vehicles with one person trapped inside a car and a driver ejected from the vehicle.

Rural Metro said two people died in the crash. One person with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries was transported to the trauma center.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Rural Metro said to expect Clinton Highway to be closed for a few days.

This is a developing story, we will provide more updates as we learn more.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Anderson County’s Gavin Noe signs to play at Navy

Before You Leave, Check This Out