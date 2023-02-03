Rural Metro: Two dead after car crash on Clinton Highway

Rural Metro said crews responded to a crash involving four vehicles on Clinton Highway at Rhealand Lane.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people died after a multi-vehicle car crash on Clinton Highway Friday evening.

According to Rural Metro Fire, crews responded to a crash on Clinton Highway at Rhealand lane. Crews found four vehicles with one person trapped inside a car and a driver ejected from the vehicle.

Rural Metro said two people died in the crash. One person with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries was transported to the trauma center.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Rural Metro said to expect Clinton Highway to be closed for a few days.