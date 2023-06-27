KPD: Man dead after crash on Rutledge Pike late Tuesday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it was investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.
According to a release, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday on Rutledge Pike, at the intersection of Spring Hill Road. They said a man driving a white sedan was involved in the crash and pronounced dead after he was transported from the scene.
They said the sedan was trying to make a left turn onto Spring Hill Road when a Ford truck headed south on Rutledge Pike crashed into it. They said the Ford stayed on the scene.
Additional information, such as the circumstance surrounding the crash or the identity of the victim, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.