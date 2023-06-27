KPD: Man dead after crash on Rutledge Pike late Tuesday afternoon

The Knoxville Police Department said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on June 27.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it was investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday on Rutledge Pike, at the intersection of Spring Hill Road. They said a man driving a white sedan was involved in the crash and pronounced dead after he was transported from the scene.

They said the sedan was trying to make a left turn onto Spring Hill Road when a Ford truck headed south on Rutledge Pike crashed into it. They said the Ford stayed on the scene.