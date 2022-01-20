RV resort worth $18 million coming to Jefferson County

The Forest Grove RV Resort developer and owner wants to make Jefferson County a prime vacation spot in Tennessee.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — A 207 acre RV resort worth $18 million, Forest Grove RV Resort is coming to Dandridge in the fall of 2022.

“I looked all over three counties,” developer Tim Hine said. “And I tried to do something in Sevier County a year and a half ago, but Sevier County didn't want to have it.”

The future home of Forest Grove sits on Harbin Road right of Interstate-40 in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Planning Commission unanimously approved Hine’s plans for the park in December 2021.

Forest Grove will have 500 spots for RV’s, 100 rental cabins, 4 bath houses and an indoor café.

Hine adds there are plans a water park, a catch and release fishing pond, a 50’ x 80’ dog park, basketball and volleyball courts, and 3-mile nature walk around the resort all for $18 million.

“When you go into a project like this it's either you're all in or you're all out and I wanted to be all in,” he said. “So that's why I decided to do it - make it one lump sum and go for it.”

Forest Grove RV Resort will also provide cable and WiFi to every campsite.

Hine added there will be a two night minimum stay to avoid traffic in the park.

Hine served for the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam and wants to give back to first responders and members of the military by providing a 20% discount.