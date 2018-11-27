Knoxville, TN — An East Tennessee native won nearly $10,000 for answering the last question correctly on Monday night's Jeopardy! episode.

Sacred Heart School alum, Dylan Hamilton, won Monday night and will defend his championship Tuesday. He returns with his 1-day winnings of $9,199.

After the episode, he took to Twitter to share that appearing on the show was a "dream come true" but winning the trophy was insane.

Appearing on @Jeopardy ? Dream come true. Getting the 🏆? Insane. Answering the @Lin_Manuel clue correctly? Usually my skill with the quill is undeniable, but I’m speechless. LMM, I have the honor to be your obedient servant -D.Ham #jeopardy — Dylan Hamilton (@dylanstewhamil) November 27, 2018

Sacred Heart School congratulated the alum on Twitter, saying:

Congrats to SHCS alum, @dylanstewhamil for winning @Jeopardy last night! He won by answering the Final Jeopardy question correctly. Way to go, Dylan! Catch him again tonight, as he defends his championship. #SacredHeart #soar @wbir pic.twitter.com/I6TdHstInv — Sacred Heart School (@SHCSEagles) November 27, 2018

He now lives in Durham, North Carolina. He's a pediatric dentist and Duke graduate. They gave him a shout-out, too!

And he won first place! Congratulation, Dylan! https://t.co/lPVU8z02KL — Duke Alumni (@DukeAlumni) November 27, 2018

