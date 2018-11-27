Knoxville, TN — An East Tennessee native won nearly $10,000 for answering the last question correctly on Monday night's Jeopardy! episode.
Sacred Heart School alum, Dylan Hamilton, won Monday night and will defend his championship Tuesday. He returns with his 1-day winnings of $9,199.
After the episode, he took to Twitter to share that appearing on the show was a "dream come true" but winning the trophy was insane.
He now lives in Durham, North Carolina. He's a pediatric dentist and Duke graduate. They gave him a shout-out, too!
© 2018 WBIR