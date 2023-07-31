Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office urges safety near school buses as students return to class

Drivers should stop at least 20 feet away from a bus displaying red, flashing lights. Traffic also should never drive around a bus if its lights are on.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is urging people to stay safe on the road as school buses start taking students to and from school.

They posted driver safety tips on social media ahead of when students return to class. Drivers should make sure to stop at least 20 feet from a bus when its red, flashing lights are on and its stop arm is extended. Drivers on both sides of the road need to stop if the arm is extended and the lights are on.

JCSO also said drivers should not attempt to pass a bus while it's stopped and its red, flashing lights are on. Tennessee law prohibits it. The lights indicate that students are either entering or exiting the bus, so students could be standing near the bus.

They also said drivers who are not comfortable driving around school buses can alter their routes or their schedules, helping improve safety by making sure they don't end up in uncomfortable situations.

In Jefferson County, the first day of school for students is on Aug. 7.