Safety City summer hours give kids exercise and socialization

Safety City is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — With working traffic signals and paved streets and sidewalks, Safety City is a mini replica of Knoxville.

During the summer on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Safety City is open to the public.

Located at 165 S. Concord Street, Safety City is a Community Service Project of the Knoxville Police Department and is meant to inform children about vehicle, pedestrian, bicycle and fire safety.

Parents are encouraged to bring non-motorized scooters and bicycles for their children during the open summer hours.