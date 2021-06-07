Safety City summer hours give kids exercise and socialization

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — With working traffic signals and paved streets and sidewalks, Safety City is a mini replica of Knoxville.
During the summer on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Safety City is open to the public.
Located at 165 S. Concord Street, Safety City is a Community Service Project of the Knoxville Police Department and is meant to inform children about vehicle, pedestrian, bicycle and fire safety.
Parents are encouraged to bring non-motorized scooters and bicycles for their children during the open summer hours.
There are workers during summer hours that patrol the park to make sure everyone is staying safe while having fun.