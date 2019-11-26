KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After years of sitting empty, a South Carolina company is in the final stages of closing on the purchase of the Standard Knitting Mill property in Knoxville, city leaders confirmed Tuesday.

WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., is planning for a mixed-use development on the site with city support for infrastructure and a future application for a payment in lieu of taxes for the project, according to City of Knoxville Chief Policy Officer Bill Lyons.

In January 2018, Knoxville City Council passed a resolution authorizing a permanent access and utility easement agreement between the city and SKM Holdings LLC to access the Standard Knitting Mill site from Jessamine Street for a mixed-use redevelopment project. Now, WRS is closing in on the purchase from SKM Holdings.

The mill has been on Knox Heritage's 'Fragile and Fading' list for the past few years.

Vacant Standard Knitting Mill in Knoxville.

It was founded in 1900 with 50 employees. By the 1930s, Standard was the largest textile and knitting mill in Knoxville and employed over 4,000 Knoxvillians. The current building footprint still comes in at over 400,000 square feet and was the home of Delta Apparel until 2007.

View of the vacant Standard Knitting Mill from Washington Avenue in Knoxville.

The mill was the single-biggest employer in Knoxville at one time. They made 43 million garments a year, Jack Neely, executive director of the Knoxville History Project, told 10News in July 2018.

Knoxville became one of the industrial hubs of the South in the decades after the Civil War. Railroads and industry intertwined with a large workforce to form a tapestry of textile mills. Brookside Mills came first in North Knoxville, followed by Knoxville Woolen Mills and a dozen others that manufactured canvas, hosiery, wool, jeans, and cotton items.

Newspaper headlines in the 1930s verify Knoxville's one-time title of underwear capital of the world.