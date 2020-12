This year, the Salvation Army is providing gifts to 1,500 people.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Salvation Army of Knoxville has started to distribute Angel Tree gifts to families.

Which is a 50% increase from last year's Angel Tree event.

The non-profit says the event means a lot to families, especially for first-timers.

The distribution will continue Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army's gym.