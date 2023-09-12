x
Registration for Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance program to open soon

The event provides low-income families with donations during the holiday season.
Credit: Salvation Army

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration for the Salvation Army Christmas Assistance in Knox County begins next week.

From Sept. 18 to Sept. 22 and from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, families can register for the Angel Tree and Silver Bell at the Salvation Army located at 409 N. Broadway.

Families interested will need to bring a photo I.D. or passport, birth certificate or custody papers for children being registered and verification of income and expenses. 

Applicants must also register and attend one financial workshop. The dates and times for the workshops are: 

  • Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Oct. 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Dinner will be provided during the workshops. 

