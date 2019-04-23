A new food truck has rolled into town.

As unique as the food on wheels industry is already, this new addition might truly be one-of-a-kind.

The Salvation Army's truck sells DMG "Doing the Most Good" donuts.

But when they aren't making those doughy delicious products, the truck servers as an emergency response vehicle, responding to crises around the county.

The community can support the food truck and the Salvation Army by visiting the truck and making a purchase, or by volunteering to run and manage the truck for a community event, or by hosting it at their own office.

Doughnuts from the DMG Donuts truck are only $1, with all proceeds benefiting the Salvation Army of Knoxville.