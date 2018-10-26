It may be only October, but Samaritan's Purse is already preparing for their Operation Christmas Child in December.

Operation Christmas Child will hold their National Collection Week in Knoxville from Nov. 12-19 to collect shoe boxes. The National Collection Week will offer various collection sites around Knoxville, including the Knoxville Expo Center and numerous churches.

For the full list of times and locations of collection sites click here.

The Samaritan's Purse has a 2018 goal of helping 11 million children this Christmas.

Volunteers in Knoxville want to help collect 47,500 shoe boxes of their own.

The Samaritan's Purse encourages people to fill their shoe boxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items but to not include candy and toothpaste.

How to pack a shoebox

According to Samaritan's Purse website, these are the steps you take:

Find a shoebox "Start with an average-size cardboard or plastic shoebox. If you want to wrap it, cover the box and lid separately." Girl or boy? "Decide whether you will pack a box for a girl or a boy, and the age category: 2–4, 5–9, or 10–14." Fill with gifts "Select a medium to large “wow” item such as a soccer ball with pump or stuffed animal, then fill with other fun toys, hygiene items, and school supplies." Pray "Most importantly, pray for the child who will receive your gift. You can also include a personal note and photo." Follow your box labels "Donate $9 online and receive a tracking label to Follow Your Box and discover the destination of your shoebox gift." Drop-off "Take your shoebox gift to a local drop-off location during National Collection Week, November 12–19, 2018."

What to pack in a shoebox

According to Samaritan's Purse website, these are things you could include:

"Start with a quality “wow” item such as a stuffed animal, soccer ball with pump, or clothing outfit that will capture the child’s attention the instant he or she opens the box. See our gift suggestions according to age and gender listed below for other fun toys, hygiene items, and school supplies to fill the shoebox."

Click here for what not to pack, and for gift suggestions.

If you do not want to donate an actual box filled with gifts, you also have the option to make an online donation or pack a virtual shoebox.

You can also donate nine dollars per shoe box online under "Follow Your Box" and receive a tracking label to see where your shoe box is going.

For information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child you can go to samaritanspurse.org/occ.

