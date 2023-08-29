San Diego woman spends more than a week hospitalized following routine dental visit

She should have never ended up in the hospital, she said. But her doctor didn't listen to her concerns.



"It's been really hard on me," Parker said. "If I had not gotten treated when I did, I could have gotten septic."



Her ordeal started back on August 3 when she went in for the first of two appointments to get a crown. She was in pain after her appointment, she said. It continued to worsen as the days passed.



“I called the following week, the 16th, and said my pain is getting worse. I feel like it's infected. I feel like there's something else going on besides just crown pain and she said you probably just need a bite adjustment,” Parker said.



Parker told CBS 8 the dentist adjusted her crown, which didn't help.



"I asked that dentist, 'also can I please maybe get some antibiotics, I feel like there's something else going on,' [but] she declined and gave me some Tylenol cream instead. But then by that Sunday the pain was so bad that my entire face hurt," Parker said.



She also said she reached out to the dental office's answering service, but no one responded until she left a negative review on their website. She was then referred to a third party specialist who confirmed her suspicions.



"He took one look at me and said you need to go to the ER immediately," said Parker.