Actor Patrick Renna, who many will remember from their childhood as Ham Porter from the movie 'The Sandlot,' will soon be in East Tennessee for some sports action.

This is baseball, not tennis!

He'll be throwing out the first ceremonial pitch at Smokies Stadium on July 12 at 7 p.m.

The Smokies are set to play the Mobile BayBears that day.

Fans will also get to enjoy some fireworks after the game that night as part of the Smokies Summer Fireworks Series.