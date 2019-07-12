KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many children at East Tennessee Children's Hospital will spend Christmas receiving medical treatment.

That's why Santa visited early.

Knoxville's 134th Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron brought its “Santa Cops” program to the hospital Saturday. Santa brought the patients toys and holiday cheer.

He brought some surprising friends -- the visitors included elves, Air Force members, and even a warmly-dressed Deadpool.

Air Force servicemen smile next to a patient at East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

East Tennessee Children's Hospital

