KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ever wanted to own Santa's sleigh from the mall? Now's your chance.

The Knoxville Center Mall began an online liquidation sale on Dec. 5. For the next two weeks, anyone can bid on an assortment of items from the mall. Many of the items include the chairs and tables from the food court, large kiosks and glass displays.

That's not all for sale, though.

People can also bid on tools and office supplies, including a refrigerator. Holiday decorations are also up for auction, including Easter and Halloween decor. Santa's sleigh is also up for sale.

Anyone interested in bidding on items from the mall can do so through JD's Realty and Auction website, or by going to www.knoxvillemallauction.com.

