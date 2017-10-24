Knoxville — Law enforcement agencies around the country are hosting drug take-backs on Saturday in honor of the 14th National DEA Drug Take Back Day.

The initiative, which is set for Oct. 27, helps solve a public health issue and public safety by collecting old or unused medications. These take-backs keep medicine out of the wrong hands while also protecting the environment. This service is free and anonymous.

All loose pills and powders, sealed drugs and aids, and liquid drugs (if in a sealed package) are accepted. They will not be accepting syringes or other types of drug paraphernalia at the events.

You can find a location near you by searching here.

