KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you have left over or unwanted medicine, this is the weekend to properly dispose of it.

Saturday, April 27, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The biannual event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at thousands of collection sites around the country, including several in East Tennessee. You can find a drop off location near you here.

To prepare for the take back event, people are encouraged to look at the medicine in their homes, determine what is expired or no longer needed, and take it to a safe disposal site in their community.

Tennesseans can now also search for permanent drug take back boxes in their area using Google Maps. This week, TDEC announced a new partnership with Google to utilize the mapping tool.

“We hear so often from people who want to help address Tennessee’s opioid crisis, and this is an impactful and important way that anyone can get involved. By safely, securely, and confidentially disposing of opioids and other prescription medications in your home, you can prevent addiction in your home and in your community,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW.

During the last take back day in October, Tennesseans safely and securely disposed of more than 33,000 pounds of medications at 146 sites statewide.