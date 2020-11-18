KPD looking for missing 20-year-old woman

Savannah Dillon was last seen at her home on Monday. KPD said the 20-year-old has a limited mental capacity.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating a missing woman.

20-year-old Savannah Dillon was last seen at her residence in the 7900 block of West Cliff Drive at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 16. She lived in an apartment complex off Piney Grove Church Rd. in West Knoxville.

KPD reported that Dillon has a limited mental capacity. She is approximately 5’2” and 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.