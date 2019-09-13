An organization in Knoxville is focusing on empowering girls as they move through school.

The Save our Daughters program launched back in May. It's similar to the Save our Sons initiative.

Organizers said they want to build the program up to teach girls different skills starting in elementary school and through middle and high school.

They also want mentors who can teach girls about being entrepreneurs and working in vocational careers.

"Come and let a young girl know that you don't have to be a boy to build a deck," Sherri Williams, the CEO of Sols Write House said. "You don't have to be a boy to do some of the skills that we have just because vocation is very, very hard here in Knoxville, and we want to tap into that."

Organizers plan to provide bags of essential items girls might need, such as sanitary napkins, deodorant, lotion and other items.

You can donate to Save Our Daughters through Sols Write House at the Tribe of Judah Event Center on Holston Drive.