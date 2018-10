Knoxville, Tenn. — Saw Works Brewing Company has hinted at plans to open a new bar location at West Town Mall this year.

Plans that were submitted to the Knoxville Beer Board show the area would hold up to 86 people at a time. The plan has been approved and is pending final documentation.

The brewing company recently closed its flagship bar location in September 2017, indicating in a Twitter post that they will continue to move forward.

