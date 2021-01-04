Russell Biven is leaving WBIR: Relive some of his best moments

WBIR anchor Russell Biven's last day at WBIR will be Friday, April 2.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a bittersweet week at WBIR, as we approach anchor Russell Biven's last day on Friday.

He's moving on from Channel 10 but says he is staying in Knoxville and he will always be part of the Straight from the Heart family. We've heard from so many viewers in the past week, saying how much they loved and will miss Russell, and we so appreciate it! Just know, Russell sees them, too, and is so humbled and amazed at the kind words. Thank you, viewers!

Over the past 21 years, Russell has been part of so many great moments on Live at Five at 4 and 10News Today, and we are reliving some of those this week as we say goodbye.

But first up, this emotional Perfect 10 moment from Thursday's show, when Abby interrupted Russell's weekly segment celebrating the great people in our community and turned it around on him.