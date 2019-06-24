Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday the U.S. Small Business Administration will be making disaster loans available for those still recovering from February's severe flooding and storms.

According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the SBA declaration primarily covers Sevier, Decatur, Hardin, Humphreys and Perry counties -- and the adjacent counties of Blount, Cocke, Knox, Jefferson, Benton, Carroll, Chester, Dickson, Henderson, Hickman, Houston, Lewis, McNairy, and Wayne counties.

According to TEMA, loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace destroyed property.

People can apply at this link. The city of Knoxville said SBA representatives will be at Central High School on Tuesday, June 25 to help people in need apply. The loans are available to businesses, homeowners, renters and non-profits that suffered losses due to February flooding.