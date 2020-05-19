GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said he is investigating the death of a missing Tennessee man who passed away hours after he was found in a disabled vehicle along I-85 in Gaffney Tuesday morning.

Fowler said William A. England, 80, of Knoxville was discovered in his 2020 GMC pickup truck about 6 a.m. in the north bound emergency lane near mile marker 87.

“Mr. England told the investigating trooper he had run off the roadway about two hours earlier,” Fowler said in a news release. “The truck’s windshield was damaged and there was debris on its body according to the Highway Patrol.”

Fowler said England, who was traveling alone, was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he died at 11:24 a.m.

“I have scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday to assist with my investigation as to whether the crash contributed to Mr. England’s death or if he suffered a medical condition prior to it,” Fowler said.

The coroner said England had been reported missing from Tennessee after he never showed up for a scheduled visit at a relative’s house on May 12.