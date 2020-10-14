Scam Alert! Sevierville PD warns of rental home scam

The Sevierville PD said detectives are working on two separate cases where people thought they rented homes online, just to find out the homes weren't available.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department is warning people who are looking for rental homes to be aware of a rental home scam online.

The Sevierville PD said detectives are working on two separate cases where people thought they rented homes online through email and texts, just to find out the homes weren't actually available.

The scammer received several down payments, according to Sevierville PD.

The police department advises if you're interested in renting a home, make sure to visit and property and request a tour inside before signing any agreements or making down payments.